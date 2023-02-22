China's top diplomat meets President Putin in Moscow, days before the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

China has stopped short of providing Moscow with unconditional backing for its war in Ukraine, but there are fears Beijing could change that position.

Also on the programme: we visit Nigeria where a currency crisis is dominating the run up to Saturday's general election. And we examine the environmental cost of the expansion of FIFA, the governing body for world football.

(Picture: Wang Yi of China meets President Putin of Russia. Credit: Reuters)