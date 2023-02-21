Main content
Biden: Nato ‘rock solid’ behind Ukraine
Ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Friday, Biden tells crowds in Warsaw that Ukraine will ‘never be a victory for Russia’. We hear from a former US ambassador to Ukraine.
Also on the programme: Analysing president Putin’s state of the union speech; and the drying canals of Venice.
(Picture: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks ahead of the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, outside the Royal Castle, in Warsaw, Poland, February 21, 2023. Picture credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)
Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only
