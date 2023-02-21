Main content
Defiant Putin insists Russia is not the aggressor
Putin suspends his country’s participation in START nuclear treaty.
Defiant Putin insists Russia is not the aggressor, blames the West for the war in Ukraine and suspends Russia’s participation in the START treaty; also in the programme reactions to Putin’s speech and a senior polish official on Warsaw’s determination to send fighter jets to Ukraine.
(Photo: President Putin. Credit: Shutterstock)
Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service
