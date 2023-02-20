President Biden says America will back Ukraine in its fight against Russia for "as long as it takes".

President Biden says America will back Ukraine in its fight against Russia for "as long as it takes". He was speaking during an unannounced and highly symbolic visit to Kyiv. Admiral John Kirby, the US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, joins us from Washington DC to discuss US support for the war in Ukraine.

Also in the programme: Official figures suggest Russia's economy hasn't been hit as badly as predicted by the war in Ukraine. And we hear from the BBC's Anna Foster in Adana on today’s earthquake in Turkey.

(Picture: U.S. President Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral during an unannounced visit, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Picture credit: Evan Vucci/Pool via REUTERS)