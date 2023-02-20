US President Joe Biden visits Ukraine, his first visit since Russia invaded.

US President Joe Biden- on a surprise visit to Kyiv- says Vladimir Putin's 'war of conquest' in Ukraine is failing. Speaking alongside President Zelensky, ahead of this week's anniversary of Russia's invasion, Mr Biden said Mr Putin had been 'plain wrong' to think Russia could outlast Ukraine and its allies.

Also today: A BBC investigation uncovers widespread sexual abuse in the East African tea plantations of Kenya - suppliers to the world's biggest brands; and we're in Aleppo, Syria, to hear from earthquake survivors worried about the future.

(Photo: US President Joe Biden meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Olena Zelenska during an unannounced visit to Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday Feb 20, 2023. Credit: Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters)