Turkey has ended rescue efforts in all but two provinces, almost two weeks after a massive earthquake killed tens of thousands of people, the country's disaster agency said.

Also in the programme, tensions remain high after Moldova's president accused Russia of plotting to use foreign "saboteurs" to overthrow her pro-EU government.

And the head of the European Trade Union Confederation speaks exclusively to Newshour about her dramatic expulsion from Tunisia, after she took part in a union demonstration in the city of Sfax.

(Picture: Members of a search and rescue team work to recover bodies from rubble on February 19, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. Picture credit: Chris McGrath/Getty Images)