The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has alleged that China is considering supplying weapons and ammunition to Russia for its war against Ukraine.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has alleged that China is considering supplying weapons and ammunition to Russia for its war against Ukraine. What’s the view in Beijing?

Also in the programme: A new phase in the stifling of dissent in Nicaragua. We speak to an exiled writer stripped of her citizenship.

And the Ukrainians helping their neighbours through hard times.

(File photo: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the media prior to meetings at the State Department in Washington, US on February 7, 2023. Olivier Douliery/Pool via Reuters/File Photo)