World leaders are meeting at the Munich Security Conference, as issues including the Ukraine war and US-China relations dominate headlines.

Also on the programme: a Chinese balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina is being investigated by US authorities to see what information it may have collected.

And a row has erupted over changes to the works of renowned, and controversial, British author Roald Dahl.

(Photo: US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the 2023 Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany. Photo credit: Johannes Simon / Getty)