Main content
World leaders call for long-term support of Ukraine
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
World leaders are meeting at the Munich Security Conference, as issues including the Ukraine war and US-China relations dominate headlines.
Also on the programme: a Chinese balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina is being investigated by US authorities to see what information it may have collected.
And a row has erupted over changes to the works of renowned, and controversial, British author Roald Dahl.
(Photo: US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the 2023 Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany. Photo credit: Johannes Simon / Getty)
Last on
Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Yesterday 21:06GMTBBC World Service