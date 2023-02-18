Main content

World leaders call for long-term support of Ukraine

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

World leaders are meeting at the Munich Security Conference, as issues including the Ukraine war and US-China relations dominate headlines.

Also on the programme: a Chinese balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina is being investigated by US authorities to see what information it may have collected.

And a row has erupted over changes to the works of renowned, and controversial, British author Roald Dahl.

(Photo: US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the 2023 Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany. Photo credit: Johannes Simon / Getty)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Turkey-Syria earthquake: survival stories

Next

19/02/2023 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.