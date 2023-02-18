Main content

Turkey-Syria earthquake: survival stories

We hear from one man living in a plastic greenhouse with his family in Antakya, Turkey.

Nearly two weeks after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, we hear about the struggle to survive in the city of Antakya, Turkey.

Also on the programme: world leaders are meeting at the Munich Security Conference to discuss the Ukraine war, there's a call for increased military support for Kyiv.

And in New Zealand, Cyclone Gabrielle has devastated the North Island and cut off hundreds of communities.

(Photo: Rescuers carry the body of a victim at the site of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake, in Antakya, Turkey. Credit: Reuters)

