Zelensky urges speedy arms delivery

President Zelensky warns Western nations that lives depend on the speed of weapons delivery to Ukraine

The President of Ukraine warned his western allies at the Munich Security Conference that while they hesitated over decisions to send heavy weapons to Ukraine, the Kremlin was planning to 'strangle Moldova.'

Also on the programme: Taliban militants storm the police headquarters in the Pakistani city of Karachi; and violent protests continue as Nigerians face a cash shortage.

(Picture: A Danish Leopard tank in a military exercise in Estonia. Credit: VALDA KALNINA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

