Main content
Zelensky urges speedy arms delivery
President Zelensky warns Western nations that lives depend on the speed of weapons delivery to Ukraine
The President of Ukraine warned his western allies at the Munich Security Conference that while they hesitated over decisions to send heavy weapons to Ukraine, the Kremlin was planning to 'strangle Moldova.'
Also on the programme: Taliban militants storm the police headquarters in the Pakistani city of Karachi; and violent protests continue as Nigerians face a cash shortage.
(Picture: A Danish Leopard tank in a military exercise in Estonia. Credit: VALDA KALNINA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
Last on
Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Yesterday 21:06GMTBBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only