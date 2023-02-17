Main content

Zelensky urges speed in decisions to limit Russia

A major international security conference has opened in Germany, with Russia excluded for the first time.

Addressing the Munich Security Conference, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said there was no alternative to a Ukrainian victory and freedom could not be compromised.

Also on the programme, Russian and Chinese forces are starting military exercises today off the coast of South Africa; And, there is now less sea-ice surrounding the Antarctic continent than at any time since we began using satellites to measure it in the late 1970s.

(Photo: Munich Security Conference 2023 16/02/2023 European Pressphoto Agency)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Zelensky: No territorial compromise with Russia

Next

17/02/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.