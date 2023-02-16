Main content
Zelensky: No territorial compromise with Russia
Ukraine's President warns conceding land would mean Russia could "keep coming back"
In a BBC interview to mark a year since Russia's full-scale invasion, President Zelensky says conceding land would mean Russia could "keep coming back", while Western weapons would bring peace closer.
Also on the programme: Nigeria’s cash crisis; and toxic contamination in East Palestine, Ohio.
(Photo: President Zelensky of Ukraine. Credit: EPA / Shutterstock)
