The War in Ukraine has seen little or no diplomacy between Kyiv and Moscow. However, there has been cooperation around prisoner of war exchanges. More than 1,700 Ukrainian men and women have reportedly made it home this way so far. The BBC has been given rare access to one facility where captured Russian soldiers are held in the west of the country.

Also in the programme: Customers have smashed and set fire to banks in Lebanon; and an update on a toxic chemical spill in Ohio.

(Picture: Hundreds of captured Russian soldiers, conscripts, and mercenaries are held at facilities in Ukraine. Credit: BBC)