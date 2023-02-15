Main content

Thousands of Syrian refugees in Turkey try to go back to Syria after earthquakes

Turkey is home to more than four million Syrian refugees

Thousands of Syrian war refugees who fled to Turkey are trying to go back to Syria after last week's earthquakes.

Also in the programme: the former Governor of South Carolina and US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, is the first Republican to contest Donald Trump’s bid for the presidential nomination; and American actress Rachel Welch has died at the age of 82.

(Photo: Children play at Refaat Daho school that houses many refugees, after a deadly earthquake in Latakia, Syria. Credit: Reuters).

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

15/02/2023 20:06 GMT

Next

16/02/2023 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.