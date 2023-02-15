Turkey is home to more than four million Syrian refugees

Thousands of Syrian war refugees who fled to Turkey are trying to go back to Syria after last week's earthquakes.

Also in the programme: the former Governor of South Carolina and US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, is the first Republican to contest Donald Trump’s bid for the presidential nomination; and American actress Rachel Welch has died at the age of 82.

(Photo: Children play at Refaat Daho school that houses many refugees, after a deadly earthquake in Latakia, Syria. Credit: Reuters).