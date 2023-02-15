Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced resignation. She has led the Scottish National Party, which wants independence from Britain, for more than eight years.

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced her resignation. She has led the Scottish National Party, which wants independence from Britain, for more than eight years. Ms Sturgeon has been a key figure in Scotland, as a member of the Scottish Parliament since it opened in 1999 and its longest serving First Minister.

Also in the programme: The UK's most expensive drug costs more than three million dollars per dose, and is the most expensive drug ever approved by the NHS; and the French high fashion brand Louis Vuitton has named the Grammy-winning producer, rapper, singer and songwriter Pharrell Williams as its new menswear creative director.

(Photo: First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon speaks at a news conference at Bute House where she announced she will stand down as first minister, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain February 15, 2023. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS)