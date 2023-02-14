Main content

UN launches $400 million earthquake appeal for Syria

Doctors warn of increasing cases of post-traumatic stress experienced by earthquake victims.

Doctors warn of increasing cases of post-traumatic stress experienced by earthquake victims. We hear the story of one Syrian refugee in Turkey who became homeless for the second time. Also in the programme, we hear from one of Iran's top chess player, living in exile after refusing to wear a headscarf; And, the Oscar nominated documentary about orphaned elephants in India.

(Photo: Search operations continue in Hatay following powerful earthquake 14/02/2023 European Pressphoto Agency)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

14/02/2023 20:06 GMT

Next

15/02/2023 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.