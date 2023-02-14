Doctors warn of increasing cases of post-traumatic stress experienced by earthquake victims. We hear the story of one Syrian refugee in Turkey who became homeless for the second time. Also in the programme, we hear from one of Iran's top chess player, living in exile after refusing to wear a headscarf; And, the Oscar nominated documentary about orphaned elephants in India.

(Photo: Search operations continue in Hatay following powerful earthquake 14/02/2023 European Pressphoto Agency)