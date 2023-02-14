Newshour spoke to Sara Khadem, now living in exile after refusing to wear a headscarf.

Also in the programme: Tax officers have searched BBC offices in India; and speculation the North Korean leader's 10-year-old daughter is being groomed to be a future leader.

(Picture: Sara Khadem of Iran sits in front of a chess board during a game in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Credit: Ardeshir Ahmadi).