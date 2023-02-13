Around 90,000 Israelis have protested outside parliament against controversial plans for judicial reforms. Also on the programme, our correspondent in north-western Syria reports from a hospital treating victims - some of them just months old - of last week's earthquakes; and a German opera house suspends its chief choreographer after he attacked a newspaper critic with dog faeces - we speak to that journalist.

(Photo: Israelis demonstrate on the day Israel's constitution committee is set to vote on judicial plan, in Jerusalem 13/02/2023 Reuters)