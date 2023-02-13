Main content

Huge protests in Israel against judicial reform plans

Israeli government accused of over-reach in attempt to rein in Supreme Court

Around 90,000 Israelis have protested outside parliament against controversial plans for judicial reforms. Also on the programme, our correspondent in north-western Syria reports from a hospital treating victims - some of them just months old - of last week's earthquakes; and a German opera house suspends its chief choreographer after he attacked a newspaper critic with dog faeces - we speak to that journalist.

(Photo: Israelis demonstrate on the day Israel's constitution committee is set to vote on judicial plan, in Jerusalem 13/02/2023 Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

13/02/2023 20:06 GMT

Next

14/02/2023 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.