In Syria, more than 3,500 people are so far known to have been killed by last week's earthquake. But in the worst-affected area, opposition-controlled Idlib, little aid has arrived. The UN has sent in aid trucks, but Syria has received a tiny fraction of the help neighbouring Turkey has secured. The BBC's Quentin Sommerville and cameraman Robbie Wright gained access to the region.

Also in the programme: Why the French defence minister has criticised the latest 'Black Panther' film; and rapper David Jolicoeur from the pioneering hip hop group 'De La Soul' has died.

(Picture: A volunteer among the rubble, in the aftermath of an earthquake in Idlib province, Syria. Credit: White Helmets/Handout via REUTERS)