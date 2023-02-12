The number of people confirmed to have died in Turkey and Syria has risen to more than 33,000. Officials in Turkey say 113 arrest warrants have been issued in connection with the construction of buildings that collapsed after Monday's earthquake. We speak to an American search and rescue team on the ground in the Turkish city of Adiyaman, and hear from Idlib province in north-west Syria. Also on the programme: Israel's President Isaac Herzog warns in an unscheduled televised address to the nation that the country is on the verge of constitutional and social collapse, as a political crisis intensifies over the government's plans to overhaul the judiciary. And the BBC's Steve Rosenberg looks at how Russia has changed since its invasion of Ukraine last year. (Image: a man stands next to a car in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Hatay, Turkey February 12, 2023. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan)

Show less