Main content
Arrests in Turkey over building standards
Investigation follows this week's devastating earthquakes.
Turkish police have issued more than 100 arrest warrants as part of an investigation into poor building standards after this week's devastating earthquakes; also, a high-altitude object that's being described only as 'small' and 'cylindrical' has been shot down by the US military over Canada; and how did Harry Styles go from boy band singer to global music star?
(Photo: Rescue team works in earthquake-affected area of Hatay, Turkey. Credit: Photo by ERDEM SAHIN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
