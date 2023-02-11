The UN’s humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths has described the earthquake in Turkey as the worst natural disaster he’d ever seen in his decades of humanitarian work. While visiting the Turkish city of Kahramanmasa he told the BBC that the UN would work actively and firmly to open more crossings into north west Syria where so little aid has arrived.

Also in the programme: we hear from the WHO Syria representative in Aleppo; and a reporter who's crossed into parts of northern Syria controlled by Turkish-backed militias.

(Photo: Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, gestures during a presser in Maras, Turkey, 11 February 11 2023. Credit: Reuters/Emilie Madi)