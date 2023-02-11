Main content

UN humanitarian chief visits epicentre of Turkey’s earthquake

Martin Griffiths said the earthquake is the worst in a century.

UN humanitarian chief martin Griffiths visits epicentre of Turkey’s earthquake; also in the programme Iran marks the anniversary of the Islamic revolution after months of anti-government demonstrations; and British MPs enraged by a planned visit of the governor of China’s Xinjiang province.

(Photo: Rescuers going through rubble in Kahramanmaras. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Syria to allow earthquake aid into rebel-held areas

Next

11/02/2023 21:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.