UN humanitarian chief visits epicentre of Turkey’s earthquake
Martin Griffiths said the earthquake is the worst in a century.
UN humanitarian chief martin Griffiths visits epicentre of Turkey’s earthquake; also in the programme Iran marks the anniversary of the Islamic revolution after months of anti-government demonstrations; and British MPs enraged by a planned visit of the governor of China’s Xinjiang province.
(Photo: Rescuers going through rubble in Kahramanmaras. Credit: Reuters)
Today 13:06GMT
