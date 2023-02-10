Main content

Syria to allow earthquake aid into rebel-held areas

The Syrian government says it will allow aid agencies to deliver humanitarian aid across government lines to earthquake victims in rebel-controlled territory.

We speak to the International Red Cross and hear of the continuing search for survivors under the rubble in Turkey as well as an opposition Turkish MP.

Also in the programme: The collapse of the government in Moldova and has a campaign to boycott a new Harry Potter video game failed?

(Photo shows an armed man standing near a convoy carrying humanitarian aid to be taken to Syria's quake-hit northwest in the Aleppo Governorate, Syria. Credit: Orhan Qereman/Reuters)

