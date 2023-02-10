One volunteer tells us about children living on the streets of Aleppo

A volunteer in earthquake-hit Aleppo, Syria, tells us about children living on the streets. Elsewhere in the region, where opposition forces are in control, rescue workers have condemned the United Nations' response to Monday's earthquake. We put that to the UN's top official in Syria.

Also today: Archaeologists in Kenya dig up evidence that our primate cousins were smarter than we thought.

(Photo: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visits a site of a damaged building in the aftermath of the earthquake in Aleppo, in this handout released by Syrian Presidency on February 10, 2023. Credit: Syrian Presidency/Handout via Reuters)