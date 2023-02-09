Six UN lorries carrying aid have now crossed the border from Turkey into Syria

More than 20,000 people are now known to have died in Monday's earthquakes in Turkey and Syria; the UN secretary general has warned that the full extent of the tragedy is not yet clear. We also hear from people who have lost their loved ones, and ask how the earthquake will affect the Turkish president’s standing.

Also in the programme: the Italian government's controversial clampdown on the charities trying to save migrants in the Mediterranean; and Neil Sedaka remembers one of the greatest American songwriters, Burt Bacharach, who’s died at 94.

(Photo: Workers check trucks carrying aid material after crossing the Bab al-Hawa border point at the Syrian-Turkish border. Credit: EFE).