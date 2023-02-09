The World Health Organisation has warned of a second disaster as thousands of people made homeless by Monday's earthquakes are living in the open in freezing temperatures. Also on the programme: Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has received a standing ovation at the European Parliament where he said Kyiv was in a battle to protect Europe's way of life; and Google is trying to reassure users that its artificial intelligence technology is among the best after a mistake wiped one-hundred billion dollars off the company’s value.

(Photo: Woman pulled from the rubble after being trapped for 80 hours 09/02/2023 European Pressphoto Agency)