Syria has received earthquake aid from Iraq, Iran, the UAE and Egypt. The Syrian government has also officially asked the European Union for help. Also on the programme: a Peruvian congressman explains why he does not want elections this year; and, code breakers have deciphered a trove of letters written by Mary Queen of Scots while she was imprisonment in the sixteenth century.

Photo: Rescue operations continue in Kahramanmaras after major earthquake 08/02/2023 European Pressphoto Agency