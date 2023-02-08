Main content

Syria accuses West of withholding earthquake aid

The Syrian government asks the European Union for help with emergency aid

Syria has received earthquake aid from Iraq, Iran, the UAE and Egypt. The Syrian government has also officially asked the European Union for help. Also on the programme: a Peruvian congressman explains why he does not want elections this year; and, code breakers have deciphered a trove of letters written by Mary Queen of Scots while she was imprisonment in the sixteenth century.

Photo: Rescue operations continue in Kahramanmaras after major earthquake 08/02/2023 European Pressphoto Agency

