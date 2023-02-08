Ukraine's President Zelensky is on his first visit to Britain since the Russian invasion of his country last year.

Ukraine's President Zelensky is on his first visit to Britain since the Russian invasion of his country last year. Addressing parliament he said 'London had stood with Kyiv since day one'.

Also in the programme: Surviving in Bakhmut; and just why did so many buildings collapse in Turkey?

(Picture: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside 10 Downing Street, London, ahead of a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)