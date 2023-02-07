Main content

Rescuers race to find survivors of the Turkey and Syria earthquakes

Rescuers continue the search amid fears that tens of thousands could still be trapped.

Rescuers continue the search for survivors amid fears that tens of thousands could still be trapped beneath rubble. The WHO warns that the chances of finding people are diminishing by the minute due to sub-zero temperatures. Also on the programme, the farmers hit by South Africa’s ongoing power crisis; and the exhibition of Vermeer’s paintings that's being described as “once-in-a-lifetime.”

Today 21:06GMT
