Main content
Rescuers race to find survivors of the Turkey and Syria earthquakes
Rescuers continue the search amid fears that tens of thousands could still be trapped.
Rescuers continue the search for survivors amid fears that tens of thousands could still be trapped beneath rubble. The WHO warns that the chances of finding people are diminishing by the minute due to sub-zero temperatures. Also on the programme, the farmers hit by South Africa’s ongoing power crisis; and the exhibition of Vermeer’s paintings that's being described as “once-in-a-lifetime.”
Last on
Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only
More episodes
Next
Broadcast
- Today 21:06GMTBBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only