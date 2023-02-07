Main content
Trapped quake victims send voice notes from the rubble
We're in Turkey and Syria, after a huge earthquake kills more than 5,000 people.
We're in Turkey and Syria, after a huge earthquake kills more than 5,000 people. In southern Turkey, people are struggling to rescue their loved ones. In northern Syria, we hear about a region already suffering from years of war.
(Photo: A collapsed building in Kirikhan, Hatay, Turkey, February 7, 2023. Credit: Reuters)
Today 14:06GMT
