Thousands dead in Turkey and Syria after earthquakes

Rescue efforts are continuing into the night in Turkey and Syria after devastating earthquakes

Rescue efforts are continuing into the night in southern Turkey and northern Syria after the region was devastated by two major earthquakes. Also on the programme, Human Rights Watch has warned that fighting in eastern Congo is causing a dangerous escalation of tension between ethnic Tutsis and Hutus; and, the English football champions, Manchester City have been referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over alleged breaches of financial rules.

(Photo: Earthquake in Diyarbakir 06/02/2023 Reuters)

