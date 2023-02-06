Main content
Thousands dead in Turkey and Syria after earthquakes
Rescue efforts are continuing into the night in Turkey and Syria after devastating earthquakes
Rescue efforts are continuing into the night in southern Turkey and northern Syria after the region was devastated by two major earthquakes. Also on the programme, Human Rights Watch has warned that fighting in eastern Congo is causing a dangerous escalation of tension between ethnic Tutsis and Hutus; and, the English football champions, Manchester City have been referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over alleged breaches of financial rules.
(Photo: Earthquake in Diyarbakir 06/02/2023 Reuters)
Last on
Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Yesterday 21:06GMTBBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only