A rescue operation is under way across much of southern Turkey and northern Syria following two major earthquakes that have killed more than 2,300 people. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations are still ongoing. We’ll hear from eyewitnesses and a seismologist.

Also in the programme: the trial for the largest national security case in Hong Kong begins; and we’ll look at the rise in the use of private jets as a global private aviation conference is held in London today. (Emergency personnel search for victims at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeast of Turkey, 06 February 2023. Photo by REFIK TEKIN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)