Main content
Iran protesters among prisoners pardoned by leader
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is pardoning some prisoners arrested during the recent wave of anti-government protests.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is pardoning a large number of prisoners, including some of those arrested during the past months of protests. We'll hear a view from Tehran.
Also in the programme: The former Pakistani President, Pervez Musharraf has died - we'll assess his relationship with the US after 9/11; and the British writer Hanif Kureishi on finding his voice after a terrible accident on holiday.
(Photo: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Credit: Handout via Reuters)
Last on
Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Yesterday 21:06GMTBBC World Service