Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is pardoning a large number of prisoners, including some of those arrested during the past months of protests. We'll hear a view from Tehran.

Also in the programme: The former Pakistani President, Pervez Musharraf has died - we'll assess his relationship with the US after 9/11; and the British writer Hanif Kureishi on finding his voice after a terrible accident on holiday.

