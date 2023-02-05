China has condemned the decision to shoot down what it insists was a stray weather balloon

A Pentagon official said the recovery would enable US analysts to examine sensitive Chinese equipment. We asked a former US State Department official how much this will worsen the relations between Washington and Beijing.

Also in the programme: Reports from Iranian state TV say Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has pardoned a large number of prisoners linked to the women-led protests that swept the country since September; and as Pakistan’s former president General Pervez Musharraf dies, we explore how he’s regarded inside the country.

(Photo: Chinese high-altitude balloon spotted over North Carolina, Charlotte, US, on the 1st of February 2023. Credit: EPA).