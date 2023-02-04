The US military hopes to recover debris from the suspected Chinese spy aircraft

On the orders of President Biden the suspected Chinese spy balloon has been shot down by the US military off the coast of South Carolina. The US President gave the order on Wednesday but the Pentagon decided to wait until the balloon was over water so as not to put people on the ground at undue risk.

Pope Francis and other Christian leaders on a peace mission to South Sudan have addressed large crowds at the mausoleum of the independence hero, John Garang.

And the Afghan-born teenage rapper with a message for the Taliban.

(Photo: Footage appears to show China balloon shot down.)