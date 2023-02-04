Can Pope Francis help to bring peace to the divided African country?

Can Pope Francis help to bring peace to the divided African country? We hear the latest from the capital, Juba, and talk to human rights researcher Nyagoah Tut Pur.

Also in the programme: a Chinese reaction to allegations that China has been using a balloon to spy on the United States, and attempts by the Pakistan government to rein in the information website Wikipedia.

(Photo: Pope Francis visits South Sudan, Juba. Credit: VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)