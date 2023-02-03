The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs says China had "no intention" of violating other countries' airspace after the Pentagon reported a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted flying over sensitive military sites.

Also on the programme : the latest from Kyiv where EU ministers are meeting with the Ukrainian government to discuss membership to the bloc and Pope Francis is in South Sudan with the other leaders of the Christian denominations on a peace mission.

( Picture : A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, U.S. Credit : Chase Doak)