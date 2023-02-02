Nir Barkat, Israel's minister for economics, joins us to defend his government's proposed judicial reforms.

Nir Barkat, Israel's minister for economics, joins us to defend his governments proposed judicial reforms as well as the current relationship between Israel and Palestine.

Also on the programme; a former Russian army officer says he's witnessed his fellow soldiers torturing Ukrainian prisoners. And why Amazon's drone deliveries just can't get off the ground.

(Picture: People in Tel Aviv protest the proposed judicial reforms in Israel. Credit: Reuters / Kern)