US troops will be given access to four new bases not far from Taiwan, where there are growing fears of a Chinese invasion.

Also, a former Russian officer has told the BBC he witnessed fellow soldiers committing abuses in Ukraine including torture and looting, and did the Vikings come to Britain with their pets?

(Photo: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin walks past military guards during arrival honours at the Department of National Defense in Camp Aguinaldo military camp, Quezon City, Philippines. Credit: Rolex dela Pena/Pool/Reuters)