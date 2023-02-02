Main content

US to increase military presence in the Philippines

US troops will be given access to four new bases not far from Taiwan.

US troops will be given access to four new bases not far from Taiwan, where there are growing fears of a Chinese invasion.

Also, a former Russian officer has told the BBC he witnessed fellow soldiers committing abuses in Ukraine including torture and looting, and did the Vikings come to Britain with their pets?

(Photo: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin walks past military guards during arrival honours at the Department of National Defense in Camp Aguinaldo military camp, Quezon City, Philippines. Credit: Rolex dela Pena/Pool/Reuters)

