The military authorities in Myanmar have extended the state of emergency by six months.

The military authorities in Myanmar have extended the state of emergency by six months, on the second anniversary of the coup that deposed the democratically elected government. Many shops are closed and streets emptied to mark the event.

Also in the programme: It's been dubbed 'Walkout Wednesday' in Britain as half a million public sector workers take industrial action in the biggest strike for a decade; and do Monet and Turner's paintings reflect air pollution?

(Photo: A trishaw rides on an empty road in downtown Yangon, Myanmar on 1 February 2023. Anti-coup groups called for the public to participate in the Silent Strike to protest by staying at home. Credit: EPA)