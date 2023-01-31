Blinken underlines US support for Israel-Palestine two-state solution
The US secretary of state Antony Blinken underlines Washington's support for a two-state solution in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.
The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has underlined Washington's support for a two-state solution in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians on a visit to the region today.
But first, there's the matter of calming the current surge in violence. We'll get a Palestinian view on what needs to happen.
Also in the programme: Pope Francis is in the Democratic Republic of Congo, home to Africa's largest Roman Catholic community: and how an unexpected best actress nomination has reignited the row about racism and the Oscars.
(Photo shows Antony Blinken speaking during a press conference in Jerusalem on January 2023. Credit: Ronaldo Schemidt/Reuters.)
