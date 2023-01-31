The mosque was in a police compound, one of the best guarded parts of the city. So why the security breach?

More than 100 people are now known to have been killed in Monday's suicide bomb attack at a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar. The mosque was in a police compound, one of the best guarded parts of the city. So why the security breach?

Also in the programme: The leader of the Palestinian Authority has met the US Secretary of State - but how much power does he actually have in the West Bank? And - why some North Korean students are trying to get out of trips to a sacred mountain.

