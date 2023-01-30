Main content

Pakistan: Deadly mosque attack in Peshawar kills 59

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Pakistan's prime minister has travelled to Peshawar where nearly 60 people have been killed in a suicide bombing at a mosque. Officials say the attack was aimed at police officers praying there.

The US Secretary of State has warned Israel that its long-term security will be at risk if it abandons efforts to resolve the conflict with the Palestinians.

And how the king's bed spent decades in a family home, before its identity was uncovered.

(Photo: The mosque is within the tightly-guarded police headquarters area. Credit: Getty Images)

