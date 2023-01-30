Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Pakistan's prime minister has travelled to Peshawar where nearly 60 people have been killed in a suicide bombing at a mosque. Officials say the attack was aimed at police officers praying there.

The US Secretary of State has warned Israel that its long-term security will be at risk if it abandons efforts to resolve the conflict with the Palestinians.

And how the king's bed spent decades in a family home, before its identity was uncovered.

(Photo: The mosque is within the tightly-guarded police headquarters area. Credit: Getty Images)