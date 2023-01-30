US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Israel to meet both sides as violence continues.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Israel and the Palestinians to take steps to calm tension. He has arrived in Israel for meetings with both sides as violence there continues. In the latest incident a Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. On Thursday, ten Palestinians were killed in Jenin by Israeli forces, while seven Israelis died on Friday when a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem. Mr Blinken, who is on the second leg of his Middle East visit, will meet Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu later today and the Palestinian leader, Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday.

Also in the programme: an attack on a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar has killed at least 32 people and injured 150 others; and the music of Motown legend Barrett Strong.

(Photo: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken disembarks from his plane upon arrival at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, 30 January, 2023. Credit: Ronaldo Schemidt/Reuters)