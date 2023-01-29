Main content
UK Prime Minister fires party chairman over tax scandal
Nadim Zahawi has been sacked for his handling of taxes
The British prime minister has sacked the chairman of his Conservative Party accusing him of a serious breach of standards regarding his tax affairs. Also on the programme, as the US Secretary of State arrives in Israel tomorrow, feeling among Palestinians and Israelis is hardening; and the people of the tiny principality of Liechtenstein have rejected a proposed ban on casinos, thirteen years after gambling was legalised.
(Photo: Nadhim Zahawi tax settlement 25/01/2023 Press Association)
