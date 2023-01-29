Main content

UK Prime Minister fires party chairman over tax scandal

Nadim Zahawi has been sacked for his handling of taxes

The British prime minister has sacked the chairman of his Conservative Party accusing him of a serious breach of standards regarding his tax affairs. Also on the programme, as the US Secretary of State arrives in Israel tomorrow, feeling among Palestinians and Israelis is hardening; and the people of the tiny principality of Liechtenstein have rejected a proposed ban on casinos, thirteen years after gambling was legalised.

(Photo: Nadhim Zahawi tax settlement 25/01/2023 Press Association)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Blinken lands in region as Israeli-Palestinian tensions rise

Next

30/01/2023 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.