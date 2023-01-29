US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in the Middle East for a three-day visit, as tensions flare between Israelis and Palestinians. After a stop in Egypt, Blinken will head to Jerusalem and Ramallah where he will hold talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders. We speak to a former US ambassador to Israel. Also on the programme: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sacks the Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi following weeks of revelations about his tax affairs; and Novak Djokovic wins a record-extending 10th Australian Open. (Image: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the American University in Cairo, Egypt, January 29, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Pool)

Show less