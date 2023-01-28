Five US police officers charged with the murder of a Black motorist who was beaten after a traffic stop in Memphis.

Five Memphis police officers fired and charged with second degree murder after bodycam video released in the death of Tyre Nichols. Also on the programme, Benjamin Netanyahu has told Israel's security cabinet that the response to last night's deadly attack on an east Jerusalem synagogue will be strong, swift and precise. And, the former NATO general, Petr Pavel, has been elected president in the Czech Republic.

(Photo: Reaction to Video Footage of Tyre Nichols in Memphis 28/01/2023 European Pressphoto Agency)