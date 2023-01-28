Police in Israel say that a thirteen-year-old Palestinian carried out a shooting attack outside Jerusalem's Old City in which two people were seriously wounded.

Police in Israel say that a thirteen-year-old Palestinian has carried out a shooting attack outside the Old City in Jerusalem in which two people - a father and son - were seriously wounded. The attack comes a day after a Palestinian gunman killed seven people at a synagogue.

(Picture: A man stands next to a cloth stained with blood at a scene where a suspected incident of shooting attack took place, police spokesman said, just outside Jerusalem's Old City January 28, 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Ammar Awad)