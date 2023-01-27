Israeli police say seven people have been killed in a shooting at a synagogue in east Jerusalem. Israeli police have called it a terror attack. It comes amid an escalation in tensions after nine Palestinians - both militants and civilians - were killed during an Israeli military raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Thursday. It was followed by rocket fire into Israel from Gaza, to which Israel responded with airstrikes.

Also in the programme: Authorities in Memphis, USA, are preparing to release footage of an unarmed man beaten to death by five police officers earlier this week. And as protests continue in Peru, we'll be speaking to a former president. Why is there such political chaos in the country?

(Photo: Israeli emergency service personnel and security forces attended the scene. Credit: Getty Images)